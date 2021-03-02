Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

ATNX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 66,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,509. The stock has a market cap of $499.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Get Athenex alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Laidlaw lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.