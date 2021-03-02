Athenex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,631 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,194% compared to the typical volume of 289 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,509. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $501.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.