Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Shares of AY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 58,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

