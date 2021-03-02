ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. ATN International posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATN International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,847. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a P/E ratio of -236.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ATN International by 199.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ATN International by 122.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

