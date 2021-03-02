Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$12.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APR.UN. CIBC upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.44.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.49. The company has a market cap of C$402.23 million and a PE ratio of 592.78. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,466.67%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

