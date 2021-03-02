AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.61 by $2.32, RTT News reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO stock opened at $1,169.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,181.40. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

