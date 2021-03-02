Avangrid, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Avangrid has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

AGR stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

