Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. 1,952,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,010,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,373,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,138,065.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.