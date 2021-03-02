Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.04. 172,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

