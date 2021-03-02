Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASM opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

ASM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

