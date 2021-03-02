Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Avista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Avista by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Avista by 183.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 10.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $504,186. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

