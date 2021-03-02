Aviva PLC Acquires 13,784 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $83,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

CVX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.25. 340,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $190.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

