Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,337 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $106,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. 386,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,968,676. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

