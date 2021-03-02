Aviva PLC Has $170.89 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $170,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $270.82. The stock had a trading volume of 272,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $317.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.