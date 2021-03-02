Aviva PLC Has $61.89 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $61,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 96.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.04 and its 200-day moving average is $243.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

