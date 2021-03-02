Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $798,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,470.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,995 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

