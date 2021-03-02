Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AXSM stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,816. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

