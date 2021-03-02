Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09.

AXSM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

