B. Riley Increases Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $310.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $265.82 on Friday. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $279.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts forecast that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medifast by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.