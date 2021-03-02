B. Riley Weighs in on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for dMY Technology Group, Inc. II’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE DMYD opened at $19.42 on Monday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

