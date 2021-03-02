Baader Bank Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.00 ($121.18).

Sixt stock opened at €106.00 ($124.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a fifty-two week high of €107.60 ($126.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.61.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

