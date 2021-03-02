Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCKIF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF remained flat at $$3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $6.02.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

