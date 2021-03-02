Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 136,430 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,430 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.08% of NovoCure worth $1,429,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

NovoCure stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.91. 8,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,731. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

