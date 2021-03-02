Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 1,225,388 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.68% of DexCom worth $2,016,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.76. 7,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,498. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.61 and its 200 day moving average is $377.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 163.91, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total value of $177,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,154 shares of company stock valued at $26,181,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

