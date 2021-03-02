Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $532.84 Million Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,705,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912,412 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $532,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 94,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 3,961,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 204.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

FCAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.