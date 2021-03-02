Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $853.72 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,948,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $853,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 35.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,141.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 118.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.63. 167,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.07.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.32.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

