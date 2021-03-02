Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,913 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.98% of Twilio worth $1,012,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 71.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 13.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,034 shares of company stock valued at $91,827,857. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.50.

TWLO stock traded down $12.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,579. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.20 and a 200 day moving average of $317.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

