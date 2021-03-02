Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 5.3%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 4,219,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,316,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -142.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

