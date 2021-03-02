BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Sells $1,118,336.80 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,118,336.80. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Main Street Banking Partners L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 4,713 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $306,627.78.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BancFirst by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BancFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

