Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of BBD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,051,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,909,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

