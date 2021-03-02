Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 2,073.8% in February

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,104,200 shares, a growth of 2,073.8% from the January 28th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,630.3 days.

Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

