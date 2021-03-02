Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,705 shares of company stock worth $178,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

