Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Bandwidth stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

