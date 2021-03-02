Bank of Hawaii Acquires 1,467 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,383,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 302,110 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.