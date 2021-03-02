Bank of Hawaii Buys New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 293,366 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $167,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,151,000 after purchasing an additional 711,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.