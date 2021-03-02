Bank of Hawaii Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

