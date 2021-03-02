Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in DexCom were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $5,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,154 shares of company stock valued at $26,181,955. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $396.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 163.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.