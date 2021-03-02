Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Buy”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 target price (up from $106.50) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

NYSE:BMO opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

