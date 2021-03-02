Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $152.98 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of CDW worth $152,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average of $130.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $162.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

