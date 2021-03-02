Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $156.88 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,210,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $156,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

