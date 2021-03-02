Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 413,570 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $171,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

