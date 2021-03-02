Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,060,345 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,622,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $147,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

