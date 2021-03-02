Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 257,707 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,467,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Fortive worth $174,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

