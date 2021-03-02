Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,297 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $180,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $218.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

