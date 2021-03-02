Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $161,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

Shares of RY stock opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

