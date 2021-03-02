Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Position Increased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,040 shares of company stock worth $152,022. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,551. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

