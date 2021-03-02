Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCBFY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.50.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

