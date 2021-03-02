Barclays Upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $2,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 64.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

