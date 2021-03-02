Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.41 ($84.01).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €69.09 ($81.28) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €69.67 ($81.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.80.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

