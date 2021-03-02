Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €69.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.41 ($84.01).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €69.09 ($81.28) on Friday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.67 ($81.96). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

